SGPC seeks feedback on framing rules for appointment of Akal Takht Jathedar

The SGPC on Saturday sought suggestions from the Panth to formulate rules regarding the appointment and retirement of the Akal Takht Jathedar. The SGPC has been facing flak from the Sikh community over the recent sacking of Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh. However, the SGPC, which appoints Jathedars of the three Takhts in Punjab, has sought suggestions on the framing of rules for only the Jathedar of Akal Takht, which is the highest of all five Takhts.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday released an email address (info@sgpc.net) and WhatsApp number (7710136200) to invite suggestions by April 20 to evolve a common opinion on formulation of the service rules.

He appealed to all organisations of the Panth, including the Damdami Taksal, Nihang Singh dals, global Sikh organisations, Singh sabhas, diwans and societies, and scholars/intellectuals to send their suggestions to determine the rules regarding the qualification, appointment, scope of work, responsibilities and retirement of the Akal Takht Jathedar.

Advertisement

He said it had been a long-standing demand of the Sikh community that service rules be formulated in view of the respect and importance of the post. A resolution granting in-principle approval in this regard was passed in the general session of the SGPC yesterday. The SGPC may formulate policies regarding the qualification, appointment, service span, jurisdiction and relieving of the Akal Takht Jathedar.

Clamour against the “unceremonious” removal of three Jathedars by the SGPC recently compelled the committee to take steps in this regard. Incidentally, the trio were part of the five high priests’ panel that had pronounced ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) on December 2, 2024, to SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and some other Akali leaders who were ministers or core committee members during the party’s tenure from 2007 to 2017.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dhami warned the AAP government against meddling in Sikh affairs. He accused Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains of deliberately airing views on Sikh affairs on the floor of the Assembly.