SGPC selectively implementing Takht orders: Giani Harpreet

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Saturday accused the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) of “selectively implementing” directives of the Akal Takht.

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Party president Giani Harpreet Singh alleged that “those who had themselves turned fugitives from the Akal Takht's December 2, 2024, directives” were now asking the Sikh community to follow the temporal seat’s orders.

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He alleged that the sanctity of the Akal Takht was being used to protect one individual and fulfil his political ambitions.

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Giani Harpreet Singh demanded that the SGPC General House should also pass a resolution against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly not complying with the December 2 directives.

He said the SGPC should explain why it did not convene a General House meeting to enforce those directives.

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He also questioned SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, alleging that he too failed to comply with the Akal Takht’s order by stepping down from the seven-member committee that was formed to implement the Takht directives.

The party also objected to the installation of flex boards against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at historic gurdwaras.

Giani Harpreet Singh said the SGPC should not spend donations from the Guru’s Golak to promote the politics of one family or create divisions in villages.

Referring to the earlier Sirsa Dera chief controversy, he said the SGPC had spent Rs 92 lakh on advertisements, which were later withdrawn, and the money had to be refunded. He urged the Akal Takht to intervene and stop the installation of the flex boards.

He also alleged that the “trolling” of the Akal Takht Jathedar by the “Aam Aadmi Party’s IT wing” was wrong, but claimed that such attacks had started earlier during the Shiromani Akali Dal’s tenure. He said both political parties should keep the Akal Takht away from political battles.

Targeting AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is visiting Amritsar, Giani Harpreet Singh asked what had happened to the party's promise of delivering justice in sacrilege cases within 24 hours of coming to power.