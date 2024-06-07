SGPC slams Kangana over ‘anti-Punjab’ mentality

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

Reacting over the controversy involving Kangana Ranaut’s altercation with a Punjabi CISF official at Chandigarh airport and her (Kangana) reaction on social media, the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami termed it as an expression of her anti-Punjab mentality.

“Her statement that terrorism was increasing in Punjab is an expression of her sick mentality. She should never forget that if the multi-ethnic and multi-lingual culture of the country is alive today, it was because of the sacrifices made by Punjabis,” he said.

Dhami added that the investigation conducted by the CISF should be done without any political or personal influence.

