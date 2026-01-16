SGPC slams viral video of youth washing hands, feet at Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar

SGPC has condemned a viral video showing a youth washing hands, feet, and gargling from Amrit Sarovar at Golden Temple, calling it a violation of the Sikh code of conduct. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has announced a probe and appealed to visitors to respect the shrine’s ‘maryada’ (code of conduct).

Advertisement

Earlier, yoga influencer Archana Makwana’s act of performing yoga inside Golden Temple and uploading the video of the same on social media had stoked controversy in 2024, forcing SGPC to file a case.

Advertisement

SGPC also condemned AAP leader Atishi’s derogatory remarks about Sikh Gurus and will take legal action against her.

Advertisement

The committee appreciated six students for qualifying the PCS exam and one student for clearing the Law Officer exam through SGPC’s Nishchay Academy. Dhami emphasised SGPC’s efforts to support Sikh students in competitive exams, aligning with Guru’s principles.