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Home / Punjab / SGPC sole authority on Gurbani telecast: Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

SGPC sole authority on Gurbani telecast: Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

His remarks come amid controversy over the live telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple and the rights associated with its broadcast

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:43 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj File
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Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has said that no private channel or organisation has the right to independently decide on the live broadcast of Gurbani from Darbar Sahib. He stressed that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was the only authorised Sikh body to make decisions regarding its arrangements.

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His remarks come amid controversy over the live telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple and the rights associated with its broadcast. Gargaj said Gurbani was meant for the welfare of humanity, but its management, sanctity and adherence to Sikh code of conduct rested with the SGPC.

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He said any channel or organisation wishing to broadcast Gurbani live from Darbar Sahib must obtain permission from the SGPC. “No broadcaster can telecast Gurbani without authorisation or by taking a unilateral decision,” he said.

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The Jathedar also spoke about the SGPC’s proposed official channel, stating that the matter had been sent to the Centre for approval. He urged the Centre to grant permission at the earliest so the SGPC could launch its own channel.

Raising the issue of Sikh prisoners, Gargaj sought parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara so he could meet his elderly mother, calling it a basic human right. He criticised governments for adopting double standards in cases concerning Sikh prisoners and said such matters should be addressed on humanitarian grounds.

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He further appealed to the Sikh community to remain united under the Nishan Sahib and work collectively for the progress and welfare of the Panth.

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