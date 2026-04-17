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Home / Punjab / SGPC staff return bag containing 16,000 pounds to UK family

SGPC staff return bag containing 16,000 pounds to UK family

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:42 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami felicitates the staff members.
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staff returned a bag, containing 16,000 pounds valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh and passports, to a UK-based family that came to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

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The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Sodhi Singh and his family visited the Darbar Sahib. During their stay, they left their bag unattended. After realising that they have lost their bag, the family approached the SGPC officials who analysed the CCTV footage and located the bag within an hour. As a result, the Sodhi family was able to catch their return flight on time.

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SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the bag was handed over to the family and he today felicitated employees who performed their duties honestly. Dhami said lakhs of devotees visit the Golden Temple daily to pay obeisance and the staff deployed by the SGPC strives to facilitate them.

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