SGPC stops heritage street work in Anandpur Sahib

The Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has stopped the work on heritage street in Anandpur Sahib over fears of the proposed gate blocking the view of Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

Advertisement

The work was being carried out by the Tourism Department. Sources said contractors had been stopped from digging for the foundation of the heritage street gate.

Advertisement

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj said the gate of the heritage street was never discussed with the SGPC or Sikh high priests. It seemed that the gate would obstruct the view of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib from the main highway. Any change around Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib without the consent of Sikh Panth would not be allowed, he said.

Advertisement

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami did not respond to calls and message on his mobile phone.

Will persuade them It is the responsibility of the state to showcase Anandpur Sahib's heritage in a dignified and welcoming manner. We shall try to persuade the SGPC to allow the work. -- Harjot Singh Bains, Cabinet Minister

The Tourism Department has planned a heritage street in Anandpur Sahib on the lines of the famed Heritage Street in Amritsar. It had proposed the ambitious project to coincide with the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Advertisement

Sources said the heritage street would be developed along the main road leading to the revered Takht Shri Kesgarh Sahib, one of the five Takhts (seats of authority) in Sikhism. The stretch will undergo thematic transformation, with shopfronts and street architecture redesigned to reflect the rich cultural and spiritual legacy of Anandpur Sahib.

Most of the shopkeepers running businesses along the Kesgarh Sahib road have agreed to the project. Their consent was crucial as the aim is to preserve the essence of the city's history while enhancing its visual and spiritual appeal.

The design of the street will mirror the architectural harmony seen in the Heritage Street of Amritsar, which connects the Golden Temple with the rest of the city and has become a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists alike.

The state government had also planned to develop the road leading from Takht Shri Kesgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, another significant site in the city. The plan envisions a broader makeover of Anandpur Sahib’s religious and historic landmarks to attract visitors from across India and the Sikh diaspora worldwide.

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains said: "Anandpur Sahib is not just a city, it is the soul of Sikh history. From the foundation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh to the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur, every stone here tells a story. It is the responsibility of the state to showcase this heritage in a dignified and welcoming manner. We shall try to persuade the SGPC to allow the work, he said.

Sources in the Tourism Department said the plan for developing the heritage street at Anandpur Sahib was approved by the SGPC and model of it was already lying with them. They said in case the work of the project did not start soon, the budget might lapse and Anandpur Sahib would lose an important developmental project.