SGPC suspends two staffers named in rape FIR against Akali leader

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has suspended Akal Takht Additional Head Granthi Malkit Singh and Mohan Singh, a driver posted at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, after their names figured in an FIR registered on a woman’s complaint alleging rape by senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla.

SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami ordered their suspension with immediate effect after the committee received information about their names appearing in connection with the case.

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SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan said both employees had been suspended from service and the Flying Department had been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry. He said the SGPC would not spare any employee whose name was found to be associated with immoral or unethical activities.

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The FIR names several people associated with the SAD and SGPC who, the complainant alleged, were aware of her allegations against Chawla. They include Sukhbir Singh Badal’s personal assistant Avtar Singh, Dhami’s personal assistant Satbir Singh and SGPC deputy secretary Shahbaz Singh.

The complainant alleged that she had informed these persons that Chawla was sexually assaulting her. No action has been announced by the SGPC against these office-bearers in connection with the allegations.

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The FIR has also raised questions about the woman’s prolonged stay in SGPC-run sarais. The SGPC generally allows visitors to stay in a sarai room for up to three days, but the complainant said she stayed for several months in different sarais and rooms.

The FIR also mentions a person said to be close to senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha. It states that the woman was in contact with senior Akali leaders and SGPC office-bearers during the period in question.

The woman further alleged that she repeatedly informed Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj about the alleged rape by Chawla, but no action was taken against him.

Mannan could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.