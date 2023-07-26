SGPC team calls on minister for satellite channel for broadcasting Gurbani from Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 25

A delegation of the SGPC today met Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur in New Delhi as part of the efforts being made to establish its own satellite channel for broadcasting Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

The delegation included SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal and others. Union Minister of State Som Prakash was also present.

After the YouTube web channel, now intense efforts were being made to establish a satellite channel on which Gurbani could be telecast live worldwide. The delegation also handed over a request letter to the minister to expedite the process of enabling the SGPC to run its satellite channel.

#Anurag Thakur #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs