SGPC to counter govt’s anti-Sikh move: Dhami

Amritsar, June 20
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has rejected the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the Vidhan Sabha today.
Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president, told the media the “anti-Sikh” move would be countered, for which a special general session of the SGPC would be convened on June 26.
“Today is the black day in the 103-year-long history of the SGPC. The AAP government passed an unconstitutional Bill, interfering in the functioning of the gurdwara management. It will not be allowed to be implemented at any cost,” said the SGPC chief.
He noted the state government could not amend the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, as it could only be done on the recommendations of the SGPC’s General House.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry
‘Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challen...
Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete
HP Govt nod to construction in 17 green belts | Environmenta...