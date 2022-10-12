SGPC to form international advisory board

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

To tackle rising racial attacks against the Sikhs and other situations emerging in the western world, the SGPC has decided to constitute an “international Sikh advisory board” with its offices in different countries. This and many other important decisions were taken at the SGPC’s executive meeting held here on Tuesday.

‘Rename Veer Bal Diwas ’ The SGPC demanded rechristening of Veer Bal Diwas as Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas, which falls on December 26

The Union Government had announced to commemorate the day to pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, while elaborating the functioning of the board, said it would have members drawn from the Sikh representatives based in those countries. They will try to solve the problems being faced by the Sikhs living there besides supporting the local gurdwara committees for the spread of religion. The executive also decided to open sub-offices of the Sikh body in other countries.

Dhami said Sikhs were residing all over the world and this trend was accelerating. In view of this, the board will take up Sikh issues worldwide in a better way. The SGPC would establish gurdwaras along with sub-offices in different countries. Notably, the SGPC already started operations in Yuba City in the US in the past.

The SGPC will soon open a sub-office, a gurdwara along with a serai in Delhi. He said the sub-office would take up the matters concerning the Sikh community with the Union Government in Delhi. Already, the SGPC is running a Sikh Mission in Delhi.

The executive also decided to give a 4% dearness allowance to its employees. Members of the executive paid condolences on the demise of Pal Singh Purewal, architect of ‘mool’ Nanakshahi Calendar, SGPC member Bibi Ranjit Kaur Mahilpur and Hazuri Ragi Bhai Sulkhan Singh.

