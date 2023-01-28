SGPC to give Rs 20,000 each to 9 ‘Bandi Singhs’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

The SGPC today decided to give Rs 20,000 honorarium to each nine ‘Bandi Singhs’ who have been languishing in jails for three decades.

It also decided to take up the matter of their release with the UN and the International Court of Justice.

All these decisions were taken during the SGPC’s executive committee meeting held here on Friday.

Expressing his displeasure at injustice towards the ‘Bandi Singhs’ who have been languishing in jails, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “‘It amounts to a major violation of human rights, regarding which voice will be raised at international forums.”

The monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000 will be given to Bhai Gurdeep Singh Khera, Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana, Bhai Jagtar Singh Hawara, Bhai Jagtar Singh Tara, Bhai Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Bhai Gurmeet Singh, Bhai Shamsher Singh and Bhai Paramjit Singh Bheora. He said among them, Rajoana was already being given this honorarium.

He said it was decided to file a writ petition in the High Court against the government for extending patronage to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing sentence on charges of murder and rape. He questioned repeated parole to him.

The executive committee formed the International Sikh Advisory Board having 13 members. The advisory board will work on Sikh issues at the global level and strength of its members will be increased in future.