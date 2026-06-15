SGPC to hire more ex-servicemen

After the recent sacrilege attempt inside the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to hire more Sikh ex-servicemen to secure the shrine.

Advertisement

Confirming the development, Golden Temple general manager Major Singh said the decision to induct more Sikh ex-servicemen had been taken, but their exact number would be decided by the executive.

Advertisement

The SGPC already has around 35 Sikh ex-servicemen in its Sewadar Surakhya Dasta.

Advertisement

The new candidates would undergo 10-day training at Shahid Sikh Missionary College before being deployed on duty.