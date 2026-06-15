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Home / Punjab / SGPC to hire more ex-servicemen

SGPC to hire more ex-servicemen

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:55 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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After the recent sacrilege attempt inside the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to hire more Sikh ex-servicemen to secure the shrine.

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Confirming the development, Golden Temple general manager Major Singh said the decision to induct more Sikh ex-servicemen had been taken, but their exact number would be decided by the executive.

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The SGPC already has around 35 Sikh ex-servicemen in its Sewadar Surakhya Dasta.

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The new candidates would undergo 10-day training at Shahid Sikh Missionary College before being deployed on duty.

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