SGPC to hire more ex-servicemen

After the recent sacrilege attempt inside the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to hire more Sikh ex-servicemen to secure the shrine.
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Confirming the development, Golden Temple general manager Major Singh said the decision to induct more Sikh ex-servicemen had been taken, but their exact number would be decided by the executive.
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The SGPC already has around 35 Sikh ex-servicemen in its Sewadar Surakhya Dasta.
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The new candidates would undergo 10-day training at Shahid Sikh Missionary College before being deployed on duty.
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