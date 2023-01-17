SGPC to launch its ‘Gurbani’ channel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 16

Roughly, an year has passed since the Akal Takht directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to launch its own channel for the worldwide telecast of ‘gurbani’ rendered inside the Golden Temple and other ‘panth’ related programmes.

The SGPC has started telecast of ‘gurbani’ and other religious activities from prominent shrines on YouTube platform on trial basis but in audio format only. The video quotient has been put on hold, apparently, due to legal hurdles and requisite rights.