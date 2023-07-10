SGPC to review probe report, staffers relieved

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, July 9

With the SGPC’s move to review the investigation into the Golden Temple kitchen’s leftover proceeds, several staffers, who were among the 51 suspended on the basis of preliminary investigation, felt relieved. Some affected staffers, mostly from the manager cadre, had pleaded that they were being made scapegoat as they were seldom involved directly in disposing of the community food of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Langar Hall.

Taking a sympathetic view, the SGPC has formed a five-member committee to hear the representations by some of the suspended employees in the case of administrative irregularities at langar (community kitchen). This committee includes SGPC senior vice-president Baldev Singh Qaimpur, general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, members Gurpreet Singh, Sher Singh Mandwala and Surjit Singh Tughalwal.

Grewal said: “Those who were suspended on the basis of the report submitted by the SGPC’s flying squad would be given a fair chance to put forth their viewpoint, either in writing or in person before the committee. A report would be submitted to the SGPC president to take a final call on the issue. But, till further orders they would be considered suspended.”

The misadministration of langar leftovers was unearthed by the SGPC around six months ago. Taking prompt action, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had suspended 35 inspectors, eight managers/assistant/additional, six supervisors and two storekeepers on July 4. The embezzlement came out to the tune of Rs 93 lakh worth of langar leftovers between 2019 and 2021.