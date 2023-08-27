SGPC to telecast Gurbani for 5 more hrs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

A month after launching its YouTube channel to broadcast live Gurbani from the Golden Temple, the SGPC has now decided to increase the duration of the telecast. The SGPC will hire six more professionals for this task.

At present, the channel, ‘SGPC, Sri Amritsar’, is telecasting Gurbani for 13 hours, including nine hours of video broadcast and four hours of audio telecast. The Sikh body now aims to cover the entire time length of the Gurbani from the Sachkhand, which is up to 19 hours.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said they were in the process of establishing a sound proofing system, a studio, a control room and procuring equipment required for the task.

