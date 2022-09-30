SGPC urges Centre to file review petition

Amritsar, September 29
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the Union Government should file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s judgment of upholding the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, and pass an ordinance to undo its implementation.
In his letter, Dhami reminded that the right to make any amendment in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, was reserved with the Union Government only. “The Act passed by the Haryana Government for establishing a separate gurdwara management for the state was unconstitutional and its validity should be cancelled immediately,” he said.
He said the Supreme Court’s validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act had hit the SGPC hard and with this judgment, Haryana Sikhs would be separated from the central Sikh body.
Notably, the SGPC at its executive committee meeting on September 23 in Chandigarh has also decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court judgment
Meanwhile, Dhami has criticised some Sikh leaders of Haryana and those related to the BJP, who have been supporting this move and creating division among the Sikh community. — TNS
Meet on Haryana gurdwara body issue today
Amritsar: Following the SGPC executive committee unanimously rejecting the Supreme Court’s verdict and filing a review petition against the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act 2014, the Sikh body has called up a special general house meeting at Teja Singh Samundri Hall here at 11 am on Friday.
