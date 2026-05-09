SGPC will not display UID numbers on saroops of Guru Granth Sahib: Dhami

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said they will not affix unique identification numbers on the published saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, nor make their details public, despite the new law related to sacrilege prevention ask for UID numbers and make the details public.

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Dhami said the decision was taken in compliance with directives issued by the Akal Takht.

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Reacting to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s statement that the recently enacted law on preventing sacrilege would neither be withdrawn nor repealed, Dhami added that the matter is currently under consideration at the Akal Takht and any decision regarding the issue would be taken by the Jathedar.

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He referred to the meeting at the Akal Takht Secretariat, held on Friday, where Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appeared before Sikh clergy.

Following the meeting, the Akal Takht reportedly gave a 15-day ultimatum to the Punjab government to amend certain provisions of the law which the Sikh Panth considers unacceptable.

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The clergy also warned that a meeting of the five Sikh high priests could be convened after 15 days to consider strict action if the amendments are not made.

Dhami reiterated that the SGPC would fully comply with the Akal Takht’s directive not to publicly disclose information regarding published saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib. He added that Speaker Sandhwan was also briefed in detail on the matter during his visit to the Akal Takht Secretariat on Friday.

The SGPC president also said since 2020, the committee has been securely maintaining complete records related to every published saroop. He added that the SGPC has always supported strict punishment for those involved in sacrilege incidents and has never opposed stringent action against the accused.

During the press conference, Dhami shared details about preparations for the 650th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagat Ravidas.

He said a sub-committee meeting was held to finalise programmes for the occasion and the SGPC has decided to commemorate the anniversary on a large scale.

According to Dhami, the main event is currently proposed to be held at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, though the venue may still be changed as other locations are also under consideration for the main function.

Dhami additionally outlined several programmes planned in connection with the 650th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagat Ravidas.