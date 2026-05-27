SGPC ‘withholding vital records’ in missing saroops probe: Punjab Police

Just about two months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court called for a status report regarding investigation in an FIR registered after alleged disappearance and unauthorised handling of 328 sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, the Punjab Police on Wednesday told the bench that Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) was not cooperating with investigative agency

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In the report placed before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s bench, ASP Harminder Singh Sandhu submitted by the state’s behalf that SGPC failed to extend “effective cooperation to the investigating agency” despite repeated letters and communications issued by SIT.

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Sandhu, also a member of SIT, added that SGPC was “wilfully withholding vital records and information required for investigation of the instant FIR”. He added partial record was supplied on certain occasions, but substantial and material documents/information sought by SIT had “deliberately not been furnished despite repeated demands”.

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The bench was also told that deliberate non-cooperation and withholding of relevant record by SGPC was seriously obstructing and hampering the fair, effective and expeditious investigation of the case. “Hence, appropriate directions may kindly be issued to SGPC to forthwith provide/produce all the relevant records/documents and extend full cooperation to the investigating agency in accordance with law,” Sandhu added.

Taking up the matter, Justice Bhardwaj fixed the case for further hearing on August 19. The complainant in the case represented by senior advocate Pradeep Virk along with counsel Ajay Sharma and Amandeep Singh.

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The FIR in the matter was registered at the instance of ‘Sikh Sadbhavna Dal’. According to the complainant, 328 sacred saroops (holy books) of Guru Granth Sahib, which were in Amritsar SGPC’s custody were found missing in 2016.

It was alleged that the accused persons, in connivance with each other, were involved in unauthorised printing, distribution, disappearance and mishandling of sacred saroops, misappropriation and commission of fraud worth Rs 9,82,700 with the institution. The complainant further alleged destruction of evidence and hurting of religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

The matter was placed before the bench after the accused sought anticipatory bail in the case. It was ordered that one of the matters that accused Kulwant Singh would be released on interim anticipatory bail on furnishing bonds to the satisfaction of the arresting officer in the event of his arrest. He was directed to join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer and to abide by the terms and conditions.