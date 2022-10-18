SGPC's sacked staffers approach EPFO over dues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

Three sacked employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have approached the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) seeking directions to the SGPC to get their PF dues released.

Takht’s directions not obeyed The SGPC did not comply with the directions of Akal Takht. I met Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar on September 29. The Takht secretariat had directed the SGPC to settle the case within 15 days, but in vain. — Manjit Singh, SGPC’s Former Secy

An EPFO’s top-level official, preferring anonymity, said the matter was under consideration and being taken up at an appropriate level.

The SGPC had terminated the services of Press and Publication Department assistant secretary Gurbachan Singh, clerk Baj Singh and supervisor Gurmukh Singh in 2020, along with four others who were sacked on the allegations of their role in misappropriation of 328 ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib and had revoked their service benefits.

The action was taken against six employees on the basis of a report submitted by a probe panel constituted by Akal Takht, during the tenure of Gobind Singh Longowal.

Some of the employees had challenged the SGPC’s decision in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The petitioners had alleged that they were neither given an opportunity to clarify their stance nor any inquiry was conducted to scrutinise their involvement in the missing records of ‘saroops’.

The HC had “set aside their termination” with an observation that rules were not followed in terminating the services of the petitioners. As per the HC’s directions of March 22, they were reinstated ‘on paper’ but for a day, only to place them under suspension from backdate (August 6, 2020).

Gurbachan Singh said he worked for the SGPC for 38 years. He claimed that he was wrongly implicated in the case as he had joined the Publication Department on March 27, 2018, whereas the matter of missing ‘saroops’ pertained to the period between 2013-2015.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “A sub-committee was constituted to look into the matter. As soon we get the report, the next course of action will be taken.”

