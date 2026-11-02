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Home / Punjab / Punjab: SGST cash collection up 28.29% in October

Punjab: SGST cash collection up 28.29% in October

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Punjab recorded a 28.29 per cent growth in the state goods and services tax (SGST) cash collection in October, outperforming the national growth of around 14 per cent, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Sunday.

The state collected Rs 1,030.29 crore in SGST cash during the month, compared with Rs 803.07 crore in October last year. This marked an increase of Rs 227.22 crore. It was the second time in 2026 that Punjab’s monthly SGST cash collection crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark. The state had collected around Rs 1,182 crore in April.

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Cheema said October’s collection was the highest recorded for the month since the implementation of GST in 2017. Punjab’s gross GST collection also grew by around 14 per cent to Rs 2,716.60 crore in October, against Rs 2,393.22 crore in the corresponding month last year.

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During April-October, the state’s gross GST revenue rose 16.39 per cent to Rs 18,047.68 crore, compared with Rs 15,505.66 crore in the same period last year. The national growth during this period was around 15 per cent.

Collections under value added tax (VAT) and central sales tax (CST) increased 23.76 per cent to Rs 763.49 crore in October, against Rs 616.93 crore a year ago.

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