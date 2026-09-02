Punjab: SGST collection up 18.7%

The state has not only registered 11.84 per cent year-on-year growth in the net GST revenue but has also witnessed an 18.77 per cent surge in the State GST (SGST) cash collections.

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Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The state’s financial collections are growing by leaps and bounds. It recorded a net GST revenue of Rs 2,406.33 crore in August this year, a substantial leap from Rs 2,151.63 crore collected in August 2025. This increase of Rs 254.70 crore translates to a solid 11.84 per cent growth.”

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Highlighting the contribution of SGST cash collections, he added, “The SGST cash collection rose from Rs 750.37 crore to Rs 891.24 crore. This jump of Rs 140.87 crore reflects 18.77 per cent growth, the highest SGST cash growth reported by any major state in the country for August.” From April to August this year, Cheema said, “Punjab’s gross GST revenue reached Rs 12,861.42 crore, compared to Rs 10,971.62 crore during the corresponding period last year.”