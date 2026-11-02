Shah questions Opposition rally on anniversary of 1984 riots

Addressing a gathering in Chandigarh, Shah said if the Congress leadership's only objective was to obstruct Parliament, it should be prepared to remain in the Opposition.

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Taking a dig at the party's electoral performance, he said the Congress had failed to open its account in Delhi in the last three elections and would continue to face the same fate if it persisted with its "negative politics".

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Criticising the Congress-led alliance for organising a rally in Delhi on November 1, he recalled the violence, saying thousands of Sikhs were killed, families torn apart, children orphaned and women widowed. Several families were forced to leave their homes, he added.

Referring to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's statement that "when a big tree falls, the earth shakes", Shah said the remark reflected the Congress' attitude towards the killings of thousands of innocent people. He questioned the party's decision to organise a major political rally on a day associated with one of the darkest chapters in Sikh history and described it as insensitive towards the victims and their families.

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The Home Minister claimed that after the BJP government came to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were reopened. He said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh was provided to affected families and action was initiated against prominent Congress leaders accused in the riots.

Shah also raised the issue of business losses faced by traders in Delhi due to the timing of the rally. He said traders had appealed to the Congress to change the date, pointing out that markets in Delhi generate business worth nearly Rs 25,000 crore in the three to four days before Diwali. However, the party ignored their concerns, he claimed.

Sounding the poll bugle in Punjab, Shah said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the next government in the state. Calling upon people to support the alliance, he set a target of making Punjab, and the country as a whole, drug-free by December 31, 2029.

Shah, who began his address with ‘Bole So Nihal’, asked the people to pledge support for the NDA's victory in Punjab.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, Shah referred to the abrogation of Article 370, the campaign against Naxalism and the abolition of the practice of triple talaq.