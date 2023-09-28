Shanan project belongs to state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

CM Bhagwant Mann has asked Union Power Minister RK Singh to bequeth the 110 MW Shanan Power Project in Mandi to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited after the Civil Writ Petition filed in the HP High Court was disposed of earlier this month after the Centre replied that the “matter is under its consideration”.

A letter, a copy of which is with The Tribune, states that the project rightfully belongs to the PSEB. “It was bequeathed to the Punjab Government under the provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. I am sanguine that the Centre will uphold the legal position...” he said.

#Bhagwant Mann #Mandi