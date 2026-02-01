Sharp exchanges mark Cong meeting ahead of Rahul rally

A meeting of senior Punjab Congress leaders convened by AICC general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel witnessed sharp exchanges at the party headquarters here on Monday.

The meeting was called to review preparations for the forthcoming visit of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to address a rally under the party’s “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” campaign in the Malwa region in the first or second week of March. Party sources said Priyanka Gandhi might also attend the rally.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa were among those present.

Several senior leaders, some of whom have earlier criticised Warring’s functioning, attended the meeting, including former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Pargat Singh and Khushbaz Jatana.

During the meeting, some leaders indirectly raised concerns over the promotion of multiple aspirants in certain constituencies and the possibility of fielding around 70 new faces in the upcoming Assembly elections. Former CM Channi reportedly flagged the issue of alleged attempts to defame him through selective leaks from internal meetings. The meeting comes days after the Congress high command warned state leaders to resolve internal differences and put the party unit in order.

Baghel discussed measures to strengthen the state unit and also held a separate meeting with district presidents.

Later, leaders, including those critical of Warring, attended a dinner hosted by Partap Bajwa.