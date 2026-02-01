DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Sharp exchanges mark Cong meeting ahead of Rahul rally

Sharp exchanges mark Cong meeting ahead of Rahul rally

Leaders raise concerns over candidate selection

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Senior Congress leaders address mediapersons in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A meeting of senior Punjab Congress leaders convened by AICC general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel witnessed sharp exchanges at the party headquarters here on Monday.

Advertisement

The meeting was called to review preparations for the forthcoming visit of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to address a rally under the party’s “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” campaign in the Malwa region in the first or second week of March. Party sources said Priyanka Gandhi might also attend the rally.

Advertisement

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa were among those present.

Advertisement

Several senior leaders, some of whom have earlier criticised Warring’s functioning, attended the meeting, including former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Pargat Singh and Khushbaz Jatana.

During the meeting, some leaders indirectly raised concerns over the promotion of multiple aspirants in certain constituencies and the possibility of fielding around 70 new faces in the upcoming Assembly elections. Former CM Channi reportedly flagged the issue of alleged attempts to defame him through selective leaks from internal meetings. The meeting comes days after the Congress high command warned state leaders to resolve internal differences and put the party unit in order.

Advertisement

Baghel discussed measures to strengthen the state unit and also held a separate meeting with district presidents.

Later, leaders, including those critical of Warring, attended a dinner hosted by Partap Bajwa.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts