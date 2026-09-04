Sheetal Angural takes charge as BJP SC Morcha Punjab president

Newly appointed Punjab president of the BJP's SC Morcha, Sheetal Angural, on Friday, assumed charge of his new responsibility at a programme held at the Punjab BJP office. Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon was present on the occasion. He congratulated Sheetal by formally seating him in his office and wished him a successful tenure.

SC Morcha national general secretary Sanjay Nirmal, former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, former SC Morcha president SR Laddhar and national secretary Santokh Singh Gumtala, along with Punjab BJP state media head Vineet Joshi, office-bearers of the SC Morcha, district-level leaders and a large number of BJP workers were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Congratulating Sheetal, Dhillon said he was a hardworking, active and grassroots-oriented leader.

Advertisement

Dhillon added the 650th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Ravidas Ji was being celebrated across the country as the ‘Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan’. As part of the campaign, a Kalash Yatra carrying sacred soil from the birthplace of Guru Sahib was travelling to different parts of the country. He said the SC Morcha should play an increasingly active role in such social and service-oriented initiatives.

Targeting the Punjab Government over the prevailing situation in the state, Dhillon said the AAP-led government had pushed Punjab backwards on every front. He said the situation regarding drugs, law and order and gangsterism in the state remained alarming, while every section of society, including youth, farmers, labourers, employees and teachers, was disappointed with the government’s performance.

Advertisement

Calling for preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Dhillon said the time had come for every party worker to enter the field wholeheartedly and work with full commitment. He said the 2027 elections were not merely about a change of government, but about resolving to put Punjab back on the path of development, prosperity and progress.

He said if the SC Morcha worked with full strength at the grassroots level and every worker maintained continuous contact with people in their respective areas, the goal of forming a strong BJP government in Punjab in 2027 could be achieved.