Shehnaaz Gill's father says getting death threats as he is associated with various Hindu outfits

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, October 8
Actor Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh on Friday received a death threat via phone call.
Gill alleged that the caller identified himself as Happy and threatened to kill him before Diwali.
Gill submitted a complaint to Amritsar SSP (Rural) Swapan Sharma on Saturday.
He said earlier, too, he had received threat calls and complaints were made to the police, but no action was taken.
“Not a single arrest was made by the police earlier. If the police failed to provide him safe and secure atmosphere, I would be forced to leave Punjab,” he said.
He said he was associated with various Hindu organisations and therefore he was getting threats. He urged the police authorities to investigate into this and arrest the suspects.
In 2021, Santok joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and on December 25, he was attacked by two unknown people. The two accused had fired at Santok.
