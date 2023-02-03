Shift border fence, give more space to farmers, says Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 2

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar today raised the issue of border farmers at a meeting held here on the arrival of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Fazilka.

Appreciating the Governor's initiatives to pay special intention to border areas, he urged him to shift the border fence in Fazilka, like had been done in the Pathankot area with the consent of the Central and the state government.

A similar project, if implemented in Fazilka, would give relief to farmers of the border area, he said.

With the shifting of the fence, farmers in this district will be able to utilise the fertile land that was either lying vacant or where only limited farming was allowed.

Jakhar said the Civil Defence Committees (CDCs) formed on the instructions of the Governor in 106 villages of the district to prevent drug addiction was a good step. The police had made big seizures in the past, but the CDCs would further help in breaking the drug cycle, he said.