Shift de-addiction centre, demand Sangrur locals

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 27

Health of two protesters, who have been sitting on a hunger strike since October 21 for shifting of Red Cross De-addiction Centre, has started deteriorating.

The two along with others are protesting and demanding the shifting of Red Cross De-addiction Centre from the Guru Nanak Dev Inn that was constructed for facility of locals and outsiders for small functions and night stay.

“Adjacent to the centre, there is another de-addiction centre at the Sangrur Civil Hospital. What is the need for a Red Cross De-addiction Centre, which does not have required facilities, when we have a fully functional de-addiction centre in the hospital,” said local resident Satinder Saini of the Noble Helping Hands Foundation.

Saini along with Gurnam Singh Bhindar from Lok Bhalai Sangharsh Society, has been sitting on a hunger strike near the main gate of Red Cross De-addiction Centre at Barnala Chowk here. Locals and other NGOs have also been joining protesters and demanding the shifting of the centre.

Advocate Dasvir Singh Dalee said the administration and state government had turned a blind eye towards the genuine demand of locals. Dalee also said they would explore legal options in coming days if the authorities failed to take quick action in this regard.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said the matter was in his knowledge. “We are looking into the issue and will resolve it soon,” said Jorwal.