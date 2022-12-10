Shift dharna away from plant, admn tells Zira protesters

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 9

Senior district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Amrit Singh, DIG Ranjit Singh, AIG (CI) Lakhbir Singh and SP (D) Gurmit Singh Cheema, today urged protesters at Mansurwala village in Zira sub-division to shift their dharna site away from the ethanol plant and allow safe passage to workers of the plant as per the High Court orders.

The protesters have been sitting on a dharna since July 26.

Addressing the protesters, the DC asked them to follow the instructions of the court. He said if they had an issue, they had a right to appeal to the court, but they should not stop the movement of the workers to the plant.

The protesters, primarily residents of nearby villages, have been accusing the plant authorities of contaminating the groundwater by discharging chemical effluents. Even the green chit by the NGT, which had collected samples from the spot, has failed to dispel their concerns leading to a prolonged logjam.

Notwithstanding the appeal by the administration today, the protesters said they would not relocate from the site or accept anything less than the closure of the unit on which an amount of Rs 300 crore has been spent by Malbros Company, reportedly owned by a former SAD MLA.

Mansurwala sarpanch Gurmail Singh said they respected the verdict of the court, but they would not lift the dharna. “Till we are assured of permanent closure of the plant, we are not going to succumb to any pressure,” said Gurmail Singh.

Former sarpanch Gurjant Singh said residents of around 40 villages had been sitting on the protest. “This protest does not belong to any union or association. Neither it is against any political party. It is to save the precious lives of the people and safeguard our coming generations,” he added.

#Ferozepur