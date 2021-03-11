Shift revenue office from school, Edu Dept tells Ferozepur admn

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, August 10
The Education Department has asked the Ferozepur district administration to immediately relocate office of the Revenue Department operating from the premises of a government school in the city.
The boys’ hostel was constructed on the school campus to cater to the students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections.
Pardeep Kumar Aggarwal, Director General School Education (DGSE), said he has asked the district administration them to relocate the revenue office so that the students strength in the hostel can be increased.
“Due to non-availability of the building, hostellers’ strength has gone down,” said Mona, who is working as an accountant in the school.
Earlier, this building was also used as “quarantine centre” during the Covid-19 wave. Later, it was converted into a “patwarkhana”.
District Education Officer Pardeep Chhabra said very soon the revenue office would be shifted.
Built for ews students
- The boys’ hostel was constructed to cater to the students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections
- Earlier, this building was also used as “quarantine centre” during the Covid-19 wave
