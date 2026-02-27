DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Shimla police busts interstate drug network, Ferozepur kingpin arrested

Shimla police busts interstate drug network, Ferozepur kingpin arrested

Hardeep Singh allegedly ran the network using a virtual number, working with Jashandeep Singh, who was earlier arrested in Rohru with 83 grams of heroin

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:20 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

The Shimla police, with the Punjab Police’s help, has arrested Hardeep Singh, a Ferozepur-based drug trafficking kingpin, in connection with a recently busted network. Singh allegedly ran the network using a virtual number, working with Jashandeep Singh, who was earlier arrested in Rohru with 83 grams of heroin.

Advertisement

ASP Abhishek Dhiman stated that on February 2, police arrested two Punjab residents with heroin in Rohru, followed by four more arrests. Investigation revealed multiple transactions worth Rs 18 lakh, with Jashandeep in contact with local peddlers and suppliers via WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Analysis showed Hardeep Singh as the main kingpin, using a WhatsApp virtual number. His bank transactions showed Rs 28 lakh in the past seven months, including transactions with Jashandeep, allegedly for buying heroin. Seven individuals have been arrested so far, with further investigation ongoing.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts