Shimla police busts interstate drug network, Ferozepur kingpin arrested

The Shimla police, with the Punjab Police’s help, has arrested Hardeep Singh, a Ferozepur-based drug trafficking kingpin, in connection with a recently busted network. Singh allegedly ran the network using a virtual number, working with Jashandeep Singh, who was earlier arrested in Rohru with 83 grams of heroin.

Advertisement

ASP Abhishek Dhiman stated that on February 2, police arrested two Punjab residents with heroin in Rohru, followed by four more arrests. Investigation revealed multiple transactions worth Rs 18 lakh, with Jashandeep in contact with local peddlers and suppliers via WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Analysis showed Hardeep Singh as the main kingpin, using a WhatsApp virtual number. His bank transactions showed Rs 28 lakh in the past seven months, including transactions with Jashandeep, allegedly for buying heroin. Seven individuals have been arrested so far, with further investigation ongoing.