 Shiromani Akali Dal alleges Rs 200-crore liquor scam in Punjab : The Tribune India

Shiromani Akali Dal alleges Rs 200-crore liquor scam in Punjab

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithja seeks CBI probe into the alleged fraud and arrest of all guilty on the same pattern as followed in Delhi

Shiromani Akali Dal alleges Rs 200-crore liquor scam in Punjab

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. File photo



IANS

Chandigarh, April 7

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday alleged a Rs 200-crore liquor scam in the Excise Department in Punjab and demanded a CBI probe into the case and arrest of all guilty on the same pattern as followed in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema of lying while claiming a 41 per cent increase in the Excise revenue while asserting that the increase was only 10.26 per cent.

Giving details, Majithia released documents to the media approved by the Cabinet, including the report of a Group of Ministers, alleging the Rs 200-crore scam.

He released a document from the Excise Commissioner, who formed a committee to analyse gaps and lacunae in the current excise policy.

He alleged the note also stated that the transfer of rebate benefit from manufacturer to retailer via L-1 was not given to the retailer and that L-1 holders were misusing their monopolistic position to dictate terms to retailers.

Asserting that the committee report as well as that of the Group of Ministers was a cover-up exercise, Majithia said "after collecting Rs 28 crore from L-1 holders last year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has increased projected deposits Rs 150 crore for this year. This has happened due to the crackdown in Delhi which has led to the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is also the architect of the Punjab excise policy".

"Now suddenly, the AAP government had realised in its own words that there should be a rationale while deciding the margin of L-1 holders backed by sound economic principles." Asserting that all this was being done to evade cases and arrests, Majithia said the AAP government and its officials could not escape responsibility for the loot of the state exchequer last year.

He said the loot was at least around Rs 200 crore and should be thoroughly investigated.

He also disclosed how two of the main liquor contractors in Punjab -- Aman Dhall and Tushar Chopra -- were already under investigation for excise theft in Delhi with Dhall even being behind bars.

Holding the Chief Minister directly responsible for this state of affairs, Majithia said the CM had followed the dictate of the AAP high command and reduced the number of L-1 licensees from 74 to seven.

He said this not only created a monopoly but the increase in profit from five per cent to 10 per cent had resulted in huge profits for L-1 holders who in turn did not give anything in return to the state.

"It is obvious that kickbacks were paid to AAP functionaries to the detriment of the state," he alleged.

 

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

3
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

4
Nation

Government mulls Class XII boards twice a year

5
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

6
Punjab

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab

7
Sports

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

8
Nation

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

9
Nation

Temple in Canada vandalised again, MEA seeks action

10
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Top News

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Says clueless Congress assigns tailors’ job to barbers, can’...

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

Giani Harpreet Singh called a special gathering at Takht Sri...

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh in Delhi

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka G...


Cities

View All

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

Two arrested for producing fake power of attorney

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, Chandigarh Housing Board offers to return 123 acres

Chandigarh: No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction in Chandigarh, same result

Man shot at outside hotel in Nayagaon, cops suspect gang rivalry

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

Jalandhar: Mahila Congress ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 kill woman, hide body in box; booked

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET