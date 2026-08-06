DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Shiromani Akali Dal flays expunging of Ganieve Kaur’s remarks

Shiromani Akali Dal flays expunging of Ganieve Kaur’s remarks

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:04 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday condemned Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema over the expunging of remarks made by Majitha legislator Ganieve Kaur.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference here, SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said it was shocking that the Vidhan Sabha Speaker expunged the remarks “at the behest of Cheema”.

Advertisement

He said Majithia had only asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators why they had reneged on their promise to amend the anti-sacrilege Act, made in the presence of Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

Advertisement

“She also asked a simple question as to why the Speaker was twisting the meaning of the word ‘sangat’ to defy the directives of the Akal Takht,” he said. Asserting that instead of realising his “mistake”, he said the Speaker chose to silence the voice of the SAD legislator even as AAP MLAs “surrounded and heckled her” in the well of the House when she protested against the disrespect being shown to the Takht.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts