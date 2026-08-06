Shiromani Akali Dal flays expunging of Ganieve Kaur’s remarks

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday condemned Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema over the expunging of remarks made by Majitha legislator Ganieve Kaur.

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Addressing a press conference here, SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said it was shocking that the Vidhan Sabha Speaker expunged the remarks “at the behest of Cheema”.

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He said Majithia had only asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators why they had reneged on their promise to amend the anti-sacrilege Act, made in the presence of Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

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“She also asked a simple question as to why the Speaker was twisting the meaning of the word ‘sangat’ to defy the directives of the Akal Takht,” he said. Asserting that instead of realising his “mistake”, he said the Speaker chose to silence the voice of the SAD legislator even as AAP MLAs “surrounded and heckled her” in the well of the House when she protested against the disrespect being shown to the Takht.