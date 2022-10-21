Shiromani Akali Dal issues show cause notice to Jagmeet Brar for anti-party remarks

Chandigarh, October 21
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today issued a show cause notice to former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar asking him to explain his anti-party utterances within one week failing which disciplinary action would be initiated against him.
The show cause notice was issued to Brar today by SAD disciplinary committee chairman Sikander Singh Maluka.
The notice stated there were three specific complaints against the former MP. It said party workers of Maur constituency had filed a complaint against him asserting that his needless statements had damaged the image of the party in the constituency.
The disciplinary committee has also taken note of the some video clippings which Brar has uploaded on social media which seek to encourage factionalism and divide the party. Besides, the party has also taken a strong view of the press conference held by Jagmeet Brar on October 10 in Chandigarh in which he appointed himself as the Convener of a 21-member unity coordination committee despite not being authorised to do so by the party.
The disciplinary committee while issuing the show cause notice to Brar said being a senior leader the latter should have exercised restraint and expressed his views in the official meetings of the party instead of going public with them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees
Also announces to give 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA) to...
Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: Supreme Court tells 3 states
It warned any delay on the part of the administration will i...
Medium-range ballistic missile Agni Prime successfully test fired from Odisha coast
The missile's strike range is between 1,000 km and 2,000 km
Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years
After the ruling, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman cannot b...
Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed
The advanced light helicopter, carrying five Army personnel,...