Shiromani Akali Dal seeks White Paper on employment crisis in Punjab

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Education Minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema has said that the state is facing a serious employment and service-related crisis under the AAP government, with both serving employees and unemployed youth struggling with unresolved issues.

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He said the government should immediately issue a White Paper on Punjab’s employment and recruitment situation. The document, he said, should detail pending DA/DR arrears, OPS status, contractual and outsourced employees, workers under centrally sponsored schemes, vacant posts, recruitment timelines and inquiries into alleged irregularities.

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