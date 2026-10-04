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Home / Punjab / Shiromani Akali Dal threatens legal action against ‘false’ claims

Shiromani Akali Dal threatens legal action against ‘false’ claims

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:13 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged political parties to focus on state’s real issues during elections and warned that those making what it describes as false or baseless allegations could face legal action.

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said a 12-member panel headed by Amardeep Singh Dharni had been tasked with examining allegations being circulated on social media. “These allegations will be met head on and criminal defamation cases will be filed against all those indulging in spreading false rumours,” Kler said.

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Kler and Dharni said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had directed the committee to regularly examine pages, websites, channels and other forms of digital and social media content for allegedly defamatory material.

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They said similar teams would be constituted at the district level in the coming days to monitor content and examine complaints.

Advocate Parmjit Singh Brar and Gurvir Singh Sidhu have been included as special invitees in the legal panel, the party leaders said.

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