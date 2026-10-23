Shiromani Akali Dal to meet Governor over activist’s murder

A three-member Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal will meet Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Punjab Lok Bhawan on Friday at 11 am, seeking the dismissal of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged breakdown of law and order following the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Badal will be accompanied by Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema. The delegation will submit a detailed memorandum outlining its demands, holding the Chief Minister accountable for what it described as the failure to maintain law and order in the state after the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

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