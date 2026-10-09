Shiromani Akali Dal true representative of Punjab, its people: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said only the SAD was the true representative of Punjab and its people, and announced that the next SAD government would provide free education up to the graduation level to all students in the state. He also announced medical insurance of Rs 25 lakh per annum for every family.

Addressing rallies at Lehragaga and Khanauri as part of the party’s Punjab Bachao campaign, Badal said, “The SAD is of the firm belief that it is the responsibility of the state to provide quality education and healthcare to its citizens. Not only will we provide free education in government schools and colleges till the graduation level, but will also ensure that all private schools and colleges admit at least 50 per cent of poor pupils on their rolls.”

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Badal alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party had betrayed Punjabis, saying, “They have indulged in not only rampant corruption but also presided over the spread of drugs and the collapse of the law and order situation in the state.”

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He said Punjab needed the right CM and claimed that only the SAD had a track record of speedy development and infrastructure creation. “We made Punjab power surplus by bringing in new thermal plants. We are committed to doing so again,” he said.

Badal said the SAD would revive all social welfare schemes that had been either curtailed or entirely stopped by the previous Congress and present AAP governments.

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“We will increase wheat distribution under the ‘aata-daal’ scheme to 50 kg per family from the present 10 kg. Similarly, we are committed to raising the Shagun benefit to Rs 1 lakh and old-age pension to Rs 3,100 per month,” he said.