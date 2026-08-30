Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee extends humanitarian aid to Nepal flood victims

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to send a special delegation to Nepal to extend humanitarian assistance to flood victims.

Advertisement

SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami said the delegation comprises Rajinder Singh Mehta, Gurcharan Singh Grewal and Advocate Bhagwant Singh Siyalka, besides Deputy Secretary Azad Deep Singh.

Advertisement

The SGPC president said a large number of people had been affected by the floods in Nepal, with several families suffering loss of life and property. The SGPC delegation would assess the ground situation and identify the immediate requirement so that relief materials could be sent accordingly.

Advertisement

He added that the SGPC had assisted people affected by natural calamities on several occasions in the past, following the path shown by the Sikh Gurus. The committee would similarly provide all possible assistance to the flood victims.

Dhami stressed that the relief initiative would not be restricted to any particular community. Under the Sikh principle of Sarbat da Bhala (welfare of all), efforts would be made to extend assistance to each person in need.

Advertisement

The delegation will coordinate with the local administration and organisations involved in relief activities.