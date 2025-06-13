DT
Shiv Sena activists assault Sikh youth, six arrested

Shiv Sena activists assault Sikh youth, six arrested

2 cops sent to Police Lines
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 02:02 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
Tensions flared up in Muktsar after a Sikh youth was allegedly assaulted by Shiv Sena chief Rajesh Garg and his supporters on Wednesday.

As Shiv Sena activists were holding a protest, Gurwinder Singh, who was behind the wheels, requested the protesters to allow him to head towards a hospital.

An argument reportedly broke out, following which the protesters allegedly dragged Gurwinder out of the vehicle, tore his clothes and thrashed him. The videos of the incident have gone viral.

Following pressure from Sikh organisations, including Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the police registered an FIR and arrested six persons. However, Garg is still on the run.

Muktsar SSP Akhil Chaudhary said a case under relevant Sections of the BNS had been registered against the accused.

“The complainant has accused Rajesh Garg and some unknown persons. We have already nabbed six accused. Two security personnel deployed with Garg have also been sent to the Police Lines,” said the SSP.

Members of several Sikh organisations, including former Muktsar MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi, visited Gurwinder at the Civil Hospital and demanded strict action.

Gurwinder’ family and Sikh organisations have called a public gathering at Gurdwara Tarn Taran Sahib on Bathinda Road on Friday.

The family claimed that they were not being informed whether the case had been registered under charges of hurting religious sentiments. Even the police did not disclose it to mediapersons.

