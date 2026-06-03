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Home / Punjab / Shiv Sena leader in preventive custody over provocative social media posts

Shiv Sena leader in preventive custody over provocative social media posts

Action comes on eve of Op Bluestar anniv

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:56 AM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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The police have taken Shiv Sena Hind leader into preventive custody for alleged inflammatory and provocative social media posts ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary, marked on June 6. The leader, identified as Ajay Gupta (35), had been provided two Punjab Armed Police/India Reserve Battalion security gunmen around eight months ago. However, his security cover had recently been withdrawn.

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“Looking to get the cover restored, he began engaging in anti-social activities, including sharing provocative posts on social media,” a senior police official said.

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The police added that the posts in question led to tension between two communities and the preventive action was taken to bring the situation under control.

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Gupta was taken into custody under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS.

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