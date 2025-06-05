DT
Home / Punjab / Shivraj Chouhan visits Patiala amid farmer tensions; holds 'Kisan Chaupal'

Shivraj Chouhan visits Patiala amid farmer tensions; holds 'Kisan Chaupal'

The Union Agriculture Minister will also address Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Rauni village
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:47 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian interact with farmers at the Kisan Chaupal in Gandhia Kheri village, Patiala, June 5, 2025. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is on a one-day visit to Punjab on Thursday.

During his visit, Chouhan will participate in various programs across Patiala.

The minister interacted with farmers at a 'Kisan Chaupal' (farmer gathering) in Rajpura, Patiala. On the occasion of World Environment Day, he is also scheduled to take part in a tree plantation drive in Patiala.

Later, Chouhan will address the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in village Rauni. In the afternoon, he will visit an exhibition of modern agricultural machinery in Amargarh, followed by a tour of a farm mechanisation industry in the same area.

As part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, the minister has been engaging with farmers across various states to promote sustainable and progressive farming practices.

His visit comes at a time when farmers are up in arms against the state government over the issue of missing tractor trolleys, following the sudden crackdown on protesting farmers on March 20 and the eviction of the Shambhu and Khanauri Morcha. Tight security has been deployed to prevent any potential protests during the visit.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian is also accompanying the Union Minister during the visit.

