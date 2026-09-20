Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for decisive battle against drugs in Punjab

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the BJP was organising the “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” to eradicate the drug menace in the state.

“Punjab is currently going through a serious drug crisis. Drugs have devastated many families and ruined the lives and future of numerous young people,” he posted on X.

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After offering prayers at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Chouhan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will flag off the fourth leg of yatra on September 21.

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Chouhan said the AAP government had failed badly in addressing the drug problem. He said the time had come for the people of Punjab to wage a decisive battle against drugs.