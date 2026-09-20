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Home / Punjab / Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for decisive battle against drugs in Punjab

Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for decisive battle against drugs in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the BJP was organising the “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” to eradicate the drug menace in the state.

“Punjab is currently going through a serious drug crisis. Drugs have devastated many families and ruined the lives and future of numerous young people,” he posted on X.

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After offering prayers at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Chouhan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will flag off the fourth leg of yatra on September 21.

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Chouhan said the AAP government had failed badly in addressing the drug problem. He said the time had come for the people of Punjab to wage a decisive battle against drugs.

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