SHO, 2 ASIs shifted to Police Lines on charge of torture

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, July 7

Succumbing to intense public pressure, Gurdaspur SSP Harish Dayama today shifted city police station SHO Gurmeet Singh and two ASIs, Mangal Singh and Ashwani Kumar, to the Police Lines.

These officials were allegedly involved in inflicting third-degree torture to a young woman, Mamta, who worked as a domestic help in the house of a woman judge.

In violation of all rules and ethics, the SHO had allegedly taken her to his residential quarter located within the precincts of the police station where she was initially questioned and later brutally tortured. Mamta has also accused the cops of giving her electric shocks.

A time-bound departmental inquiry has been initiated against the three officers.

The woman judge had lodged a complaint that some gold ornaments and Rs 20,000 in cash had been stolen from her house. She was on leave when the theft took place. For the next six days, the SHO and the two ASIs tormented Mamta while keeping her captive.

Inspector Karishma has been appointed the new SHO. After DGP Gaurav Yadav took cognisance of a news report appearing in The Tribune today, he called up SSP Dayama to know the exact details.

When the SSP told him of the sequence of events leading to the confinement of the domestic worker, the DGP asked him to immediately shift the erring officials.

While Mamta is recuperating at a civil hospital, several farm outfits are holding protests in her support outside the hospital.

The SSP today dispatched DSP (Crime against Women) Mangal Singh and a woman officer, Inderbir Kaur, to the civil hospital to talk to the victim.

Notably, yesterday when some officers in uniform went to the hospital to take Mamta’s statement, she started screaming out of fear following which the officers retreated.