SHO, 3 others booked in illegal mining case

Ferozepur, December 8

The police have booked the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mallanwala police station and three others for their alleged involvement in illegal mining.

The SHO has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, while the other three arrested are Harpreet Singh, Gurmit Singh and Kulbir Singh.

A team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) had received inputs that Harpreet, Gurmit and Kulbir, in connivance with the SHO, were allegedly carrying out illegal mining in Mallanwala.

The four accused were booked under Section 379 and 120-B of the IPC, and Section 21 of the Mining Act at Mallanwala police station on December 7.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said strict action would be taken against the persons found involved in illegal mining .

So far, the police have booked more than 162 persons in illegal mining cases since March this year, of which 46 persons have been arrested.

