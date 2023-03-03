SHO arrested for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 2

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today registered a corruption case against Inspector Naveen Kumar, SHO, Ferozepur Cantt, and his gunman Jatinder Gill, a Punjab Home Guards (PHG) volunteer, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Naveen was arrested and teams had been formed to arrest the PHG volunteer. VB officials said the Inspector was arrested on the complaint of Lalit Kumar Passi, resident of Ferozepur.

A VB official said the complainant had approached it and alleged that the SHO had demanded Rs 20,000 bribe to help him in a police case registered against other party. The complainant had recorded the conversation while the accused was demanding the bribe and submitted it to the VB as an evidence.

A team laid a trap and arrested the SHO for receiving a bribe of Rs 15,000 through his gunman in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.