SHO arrested for taking Rs 10K bribe

Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games
India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...
Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton
In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...
Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data
Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise
16 migrants killed, 29 injured in a bus crash in southern Mexico
The dead include two women and three children, and that 29 p...