SHO sent to Police Lines

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 4

Hundreds of people, who had been protesting over the murder of a 9-year-old girl after being abducted and raped in Lalgarh Jattan, ended their four-day agitation after SHO Tejwant Singh and policemen Hans Raj, Hanuman Beniwal and Sandeep were shifted to the Police Lines by the higher authorities.

The victim’s family would be paid Rs 8 lakh by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and one family member would be hired on contractual basis at the Lalgarh Municipal Council.

After the consensus, the victim's family agreed to cremate the minor.

The police had arrested Jaipal Kumhar (42), who had allegedly kidnapped the minor girl on Monday.

The blood-stained body of the victim was found next day near the boundary wall of the cremation ground.

#abohar