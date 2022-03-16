Probe kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian's killing, Punjab CM-elect urged

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 15

A day after international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot by armed assailants at Mallian Khurd in Nakodar, promoters of the sport in the region have urged the government to ensure safety of sportspersons and organisers.

They have also called upon the sports fraternity to stay away from the gangster culture, which had been eclipsing the rise of traditional sports both at the state and international levels.

Punjab Kabaddi Association president Toni Kalakh lamented that the murder had disrupted the tempo of organisation of rural sports fairs in general and kabaddi tournaments in particular.

“Whatever may be the reason behind the rivalry, Sandeep’s murder has shocked sports promoters, including organisers of kabaddi academies and tournaments. It is high time the government takes steps to ensure the safety of players, sports promoters and tournament organisers,” said Kalakh. Sarpanch Pindri Saharanmajra, an office-bearer of the Major League Kabaddi Federation (of which Ambian was the president), alleged lack of concern of sports authorities and security towards incidents of violence during sporting events. — OC